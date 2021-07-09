The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman Sells $2,400,650.00 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.70, for a total value of $2,574,250.00.

On Friday, June 25th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,025.84, for a total transaction of $2,564,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.59, for a total transaction of $2,518,975.00.

On Monday, June 21st, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.02, for a total transaction of $2,467,550.00.

On Friday, June 18th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.58, for a total transaction of $2,433,950.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.34, for a total transaction of $2,508,350.00.

On Monday, June 14th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.17, for a total transaction of $2,560,425.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,037.74, for a total transaction of $2,594,350.00.

On Friday, June 4th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,104.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,025.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total transaction of $2,639,125.00.

NYSE SAM traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $965.00. The stock had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,778. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $583.97 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,049.75.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAM. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,304.00 to $1,490.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,280.00 to $1,074.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,266.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,997,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

