The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in The Boston Beer by 385.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,304.00 to $1,490.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,280.53.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.58, for a total value of $2,433,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $41,922,975 in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAM opened at $964.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $583.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,049.75.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 EPS for the current year.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

