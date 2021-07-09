The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Shares Gap Up to $927.92

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $927.92, but opened at $955.19. The Boston Beer shares last traded at $945.01, with a volume of 1,515 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,304.00 to $1,490.00 in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,280.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,049.75.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total transaction of $2,671,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $41,922,975. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 21.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,433,000 after buying an additional 192,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after acquiring an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $78,996,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Boston Beer by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,663,000 after acquiring an additional 72,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $86,945,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

