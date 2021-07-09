The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in The Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKE opened at $44.86 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $50.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.21.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

In other news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $109,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,369.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $296,063.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,690.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,492 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

