The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Shares Gap Up to $40.04

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.04, but opened at $41.77. The Greenbrier Companies shares last traded at $42.90, with a volume of 2,523 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 170.57, a PEG ratio of 83.16 and a beta of 1.57.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.64 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.41%. The Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, CEO William A. Furman bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,518 shares in the company, valued at $24,666,414.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.20 per share, with a total value of $482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 572,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,595,367.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 492,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after acquiring an additional 107,433 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

