The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 168.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 97.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.58. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $3,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAIN. TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

