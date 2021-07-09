The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives $29.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.13.

Several research firms have commented on IPG. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

IPG stock opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.86. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,223,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,199 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 808.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,751 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,856,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 37.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,574,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

