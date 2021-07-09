The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Raises Dividend to $0.99 Per Share

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.99 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

The J. M. Smucker has increased its dividend payment by 16.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $129.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $102.87 and a 12 month high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJM. Bank of America increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

