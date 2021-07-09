The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Trading Down 7.1%

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) dropped 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $17.17. Approximately 29,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,313,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

REAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The RealReal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.92.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.34.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The RealReal’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other The RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $50,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095,013 shares in the company, valued at $71,587,650.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $38,770.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,027 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The RealReal by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,916,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,265,000 after purchasing an additional 232,914 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The RealReal by 11.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,950,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,762,000 after purchasing an additional 294,332 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in The RealReal by 26.4% in the first quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,815,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,717,000 after purchasing an additional 587,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in The RealReal by 13.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,704,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,196,000 after purchasing an additional 314,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The RealReal by 2,898.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,464,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,358 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal Company Profile (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

