The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Position Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,375.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

SMG stock opened at $179.00 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $134.51 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.44.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.