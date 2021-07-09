The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.150-$9.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $273.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $190.67 and a one year high of $293.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $325.91.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

