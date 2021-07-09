The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $3.83 on Friday, reaching $152.35. 17,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,299. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.77.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

