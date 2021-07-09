The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,120,096,000 after acquiring an additional 423,085 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,481,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,989,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,521,000 after acquiring an additional 81,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,287,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.56. 22,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,299. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.77.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,752.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

