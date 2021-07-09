TheStreet Downgrades UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of TIGR stock opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.25 and a beta of 1.80. UP Fintech has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,089,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

