Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,861 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $48,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,569,511,000 after buying an additional 652,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $379,695,000 after buying an additional 645,468 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,730 shares of company stock worth $5,277,679 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.00.

COST stock opened at $407.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $385.42. The company has a market capitalization of $179.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $408.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

