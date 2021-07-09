Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,418 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Primerica were worth $46,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,947,000 after purchasing an additional 100,932 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,171,000 after purchasing an additional 218,581 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Primerica by 0.3% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,210,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Primerica by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 27.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 526,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,873,000 after purchasing an additional 114,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $482,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,780.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRI opened at $142.98 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $107.63 and a one year high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.19.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist lifted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.71.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

