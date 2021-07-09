Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $45,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BDX opened at $251.00 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.73.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

