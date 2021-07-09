Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $58.03 Million Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,360 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Forward Air were worth $58,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Forward Air by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter worth $278,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FWRD. Raymond James raised Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $88.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.53. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $46.23 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.37 million. Research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. bought 500 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at $199,260.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George M. Lynch sold 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $301,596.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,113.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

