Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $66.54 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 418,990 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 21,864 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $66,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,096 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $167,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $216,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,473 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $157,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $173.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.04.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $157.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

