Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,113 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 4.85% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $51,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after buying an additional 63,886 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 166,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after buying an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $49.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.96. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $969.14 million, a P/E ratio of 124.72, a PEG ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.60.
In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $765,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.
Tactile Systems Technology Profile
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.
