Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,113 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 4.85% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $51,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after buying an additional 63,886 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 166,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after buying an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $49.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.96. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $969.14 million, a P/E ratio of 124.72, a PEG ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.60.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $42.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.56 million. Research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $765,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

