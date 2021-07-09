Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 236,286 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,886,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 236,286 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $50,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 262,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,664 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $33,267,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,563,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,681,000 after acquiring an additional 624,269 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,912,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,562,000 after acquiring an additional 546,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,128,000 after acquiring an additional 542,472 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP opened at $30.92 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HP shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

