Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 150.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Yandex makes up approximately 2.9% of Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Yandex by 6,530.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YNDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. New Street Research began coverage on Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of YNDX traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.00. 60,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,488. Yandex has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $966.10 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

