Time New Bank 1-Day Volume Hits $492,503.00 (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Time New Bank coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Time New Bank has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Time New Bank has a market cap of $11.04 million and $492,503.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

