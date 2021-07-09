TMX Group (TSE:X) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$130.18. TMX Group shares last traded at C$129.70, with a volume of 63,965 shares traded.

X has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$155.00 target price (up previously from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on TMX Group to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$148.71.

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.27 billion and a PE ratio of 24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$132.83.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$243.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that TMX Group Limited will post 6.9899992 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total transaction of C$496,395.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,565 shares in the company, valued at C$1,932,120.08.

TMX Group Company Profile (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

