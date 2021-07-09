TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Lowered to “Buy” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue downgraded shares of TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TMOAF opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. TomTom has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65.

Get TomTom alerts:

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $158.14 million during the quarter.

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.