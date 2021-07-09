Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price objective dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

TORXF traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 39,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,584. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

