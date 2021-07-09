Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 14,528 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $201.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.51, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.