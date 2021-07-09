Toroso Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000. Toroso Investments LLC owned 0.05% of iShares US Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $103.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.02. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.33 and a 1-year high of $105.22.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.