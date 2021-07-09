Toroso Investments LLC Buys 1,033 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.44.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,734,934.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SMG opened at $179.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.64. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $134.51 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.15.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

