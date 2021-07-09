Toroso Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,991 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 15.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 42.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.5% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.95.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $67.25 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $500,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,886 shares of company stock worth $4,515,915 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.