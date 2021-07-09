Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 117.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,764 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $234.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.15. The stock has a market cap of $174.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $182.62 and a 52 week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.21.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

