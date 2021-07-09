Toroso Investments LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $128,533,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $118,771,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in FMC by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after purchasing an additional 591,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,294,000 after purchasing an additional 452,341 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of FMC by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

FMC stock opened at $105.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.43. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.05 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

