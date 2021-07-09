Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 32.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO stock opened at $470.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $460.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $304.18 and a 52 week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total transaction of $234,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $956,507. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

