Tracy W. Hylton II Buys 150 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Tracy W. Hylton II bought 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.73 per share, with a total value of $11,059.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of City stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.64. City Holding has a 1-year low of $55.03 and a 1-year high of $88.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.06.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. City had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. City’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of City in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of City in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of City by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of City by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of City in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

