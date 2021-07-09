Traders Purchase Large Volume of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Call Options (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 12,553 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 12,207% compared to the average volume of 102 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 132.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,033,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,034,000 after buying an additional 5,147,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,809.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,485 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,740,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,040 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,515,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,004,000 after purchasing an additional 671,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,096,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 655,685 shares during the period. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TV opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.0881 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

TV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

