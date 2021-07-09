Traders Purchase Large Volume of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Call Options (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 12,553 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 12,207% compared to the average volume of 102 call options.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 132.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,033,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,034,000 after buying an additional 5,147,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,809.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,485 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,740,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,040 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,515,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,004,000 after purchasing an additional 671,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,096,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 655,685 shares during the period. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:TV opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.43.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.0881 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -114.29%.
TV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
