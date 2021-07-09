Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 850 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,567% compared to the typical daily volume of 51 put options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDFC. DA Davidson cut their price target on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $261.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.57. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $183.55 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13 and a beta of -0.23.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 89.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in WD-40 by 33.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in WD-40 in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

