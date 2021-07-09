Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Panmure Gordon cut Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, May 21st.

TNLIF stock remained flat at $$4.25 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71. Trainline has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

