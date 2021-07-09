TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

TMDX opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.75 million, a PE ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $56,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,259 shares of company stock valued at $540,842 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,975,000 after purchasing an additional 334,620 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,506,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 742,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,794,000 after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 605,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 150,011 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 600,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,921,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

