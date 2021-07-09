TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 285,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $14,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,130,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,825,000 after acquiring an additional 197,006 shares during the period. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth $1,045,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 432,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,590,000 after acquiring an additional 88,783 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth $2,281,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth $13,802,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.20. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

