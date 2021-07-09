Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Shares Bought by Fore Capital LLC

Fore Capital LLC increased its stake in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) by 207.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,746 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,746 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Trilogy Metals worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Trilogy Metals by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 358,360 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Trilogy Metals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 927,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 28,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Trilogy Metals by 1,745.0% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,845,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 1,745,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN TMQ traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,839. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $3.06.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 12th.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

