Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to report earnings per share of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $0.94. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 312%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.21 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 14.39%.

TBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

In related news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,924 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK traded up $2.90 on Friday, reaching $74.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,689. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

