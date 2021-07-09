Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to report earnings per share of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $0.94. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 312%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.21 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 14.39%.

TBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

In related news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,924 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK traded up $2.90 on Friday, reaching $74.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,689. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.