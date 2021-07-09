Truist Securiti Comments on Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on REPX. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $79.20.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). The company had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. purchased 6,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $146,351.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,769,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,058,709.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kevin Riley sold 7,500 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $594,903 in the last quarter. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth about $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Permian Basin. The company activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

