TUI (LON:TUI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $413.42

TUI AG (LON:TUI)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 413.42 ($5.40) and traded as low as GBX 353.80 ($4.62). TUI shares last traded at GBX 361.80 ($4.73), with a volume of 3,953,043 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of TUI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 281 ($3.67).

Get TUI alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £3.98 billion and a PE ratio of -0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 413.42.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.