Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Shares of TUP opened at $21.68 on Friday. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.65.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The company had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Tupperware Brands news, insider Patricio Cuesta purchased 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $39,961.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 147,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,962.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761 over the last three months. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUP. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,643,000 after buying an additional 437,270 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,640,000 after buying an additional 226,610 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

