TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at CICC Research

Stock analysts at CICC Research began coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price target on the stock. CICC Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

NASDAQ:TSP opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.68. TuSimple has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($5.97). The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen C. Francis purchased 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

