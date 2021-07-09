TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $54.12, but opened at $56.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TuSimple shares last traded at $54.35, with a volume of 12,281 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TuSimple in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TuSimple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Get TuSimple alerts:

In other news, Director Karen C. Francis bought 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.68.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($5.97). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TuSimple Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.