UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of CyberArk Software worth $15,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 46.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $3,233,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $349,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $136.99 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,139.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.82.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.67.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

