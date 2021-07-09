UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 192,042 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 427,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 192,042 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $16,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Olin by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Olin by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

OLN stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.78. Olin Co. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

In other news, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $675,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,081.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 24,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $1,133,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,665.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

