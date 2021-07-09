UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 36,900 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591,513 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $12,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 102.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,247,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $334,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718,948 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 918.7% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,390,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,579 shares during the period. Merk Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,322,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after acquiring an additional 830,994 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,101,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,166,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period. 28.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.70. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AU. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.46.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

