UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 48,413 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,529,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,413 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of Zynga worth $15,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 24.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,545,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,411,000 after acquiring an additional 881,286 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Zynga by 34.8% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,479,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after buying an additional 1,416,074 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,115,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after buying an additional 76,158 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 532.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zynga news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $14,111,994.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,232,194 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $13,233,763.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,236.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,168,010 shares of company stock valued at $34,291,430 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA opened at $10.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.09. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZNGA. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.46.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

